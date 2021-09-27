Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases $219,978.92 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 27,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $219,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

