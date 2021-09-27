Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases $219,978.92 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 27,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $219,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
