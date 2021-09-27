Insider Buying: Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Buys 16,000 Shares of Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL) insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).
Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,195 ($28.68) on Monday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,981.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
