Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COF traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 155,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,791. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

