Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of COF traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 155,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,791. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.
COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
