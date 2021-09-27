Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells $747,189.44 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $747,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $38,103,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,995,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

