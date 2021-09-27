Insider Selling: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP Sells $89,804.96 in Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE HR opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
