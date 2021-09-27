Insider Selling: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP Sells $89,804.96 in Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HR opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.