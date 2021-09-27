Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Sells $4,372,052.42 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MEG opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

