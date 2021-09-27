Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,464,840.08 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.78, for a total value of $2,464,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $278.65 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $288.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average is $250.42. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Morningstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

