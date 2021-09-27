Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells $385,550.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $158.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

