Insider Selling: Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Sells $112,288.00 in Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $112,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 19,577 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $589,659.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $146,419.20.

On Friday, September 17th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $676,884.07.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $28.21 on Monday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a PE ratio of -188.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,185,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 254,805 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at $23,520,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 63.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 557,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 215,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 68,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

