Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.25.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP opened at $247.06 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after buying an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.