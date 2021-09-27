Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,118,987 shares of company stock worth $2,162,036,158 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

