Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Waste Connections stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

