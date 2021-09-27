Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE opened at $119.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

