Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of BHC opened at $28.86 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

