Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 100.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $194,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $196.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

