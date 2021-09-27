Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTA. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $30.36 on Friday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -24.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $416,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

