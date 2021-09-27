InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

IHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,879 ($63.74) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a PE ratio of -6,111.25. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,640.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,876.57.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

