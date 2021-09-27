International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 217 ($2.84).

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

IAG opened at GBX 179.76 ($2.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

