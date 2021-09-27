Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $43.49 or 0.00101322 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.23 billion and $284.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00142485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,811.41 or 0.99750535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.82 or 0.06975602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.08 or 0.00748109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,339,264 coins and its circulating supply is 166,333,379 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.