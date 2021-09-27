Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock remained flat at $$52.08 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

