Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $138.60.

