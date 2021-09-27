Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nitto Denko (NDEKY)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
9/24/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company's technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. "
9/22/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
9/14/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
9/10/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/8/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
9/3/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/2/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
8/19/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
8/17/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/13/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
NDEKY stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810. Nitto Denko Co. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.20.
Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
