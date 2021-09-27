Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tourmaline Oil (TOU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU):

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$50.00 to C$57.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.50.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$44.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.

9/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$47.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Tourmaline Oil was given a new C$44.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$44.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

7/29/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.50 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$43.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$44.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$81,249.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,823,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,762,105.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,731.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

