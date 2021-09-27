INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Financial Review

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -690.33% -333.98% -120.28% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for INVO Bioscience and MeaTech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.06%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and MeaTech 3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 33.02 -$8.35 million ($1.52) -2.16 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INVO Bioscience beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter. The firm’s developing a novel, proprietary three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. The company was founded by Sharon Fima and Omri Schanin in May 2018 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

