IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Shares Down 4%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $249.95 and last traded at $251.11. 9,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 895,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average of $236.06.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $270,400,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $186,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

