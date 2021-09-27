IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Shares Down 4%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $249.95 and last traded at $251.11. 9,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 895,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average of $236.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $270,400,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $186,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
