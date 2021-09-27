iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $228,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

IRTC stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.43.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.