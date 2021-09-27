ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will post sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $58,054,000.

Shares of NYSE IS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 2,177,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

