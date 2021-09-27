iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.58. 205,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,779,660. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.