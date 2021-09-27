iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,685. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $179.66 and a 12-month high of $255.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

