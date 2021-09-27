iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $27,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day moving average is $162.78. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

