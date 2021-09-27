iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.17. 64,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.59. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $177.30 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

