iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $444.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,121. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $322.75 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.52 and a 200-day moving average of $427.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

