iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,036,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,398 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $110.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

