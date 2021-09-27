iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 4,913 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.

ITOS traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 141,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.