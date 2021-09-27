Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Itron reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at $772,246.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,013 shares of company stock worth $1,125,152. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Itron by 72.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 4,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -149.73, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

