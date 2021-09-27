Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $25.47

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.47, but opened at $26.47. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $619.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

