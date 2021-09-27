Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.06.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.67. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.22. The stock has a market cap of C$9.94 billion and a PE ratio of -79.90.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

