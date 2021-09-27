JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.74.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

