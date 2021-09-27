Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.60 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.66 ($3.13).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

