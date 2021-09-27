Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Procore Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Procore Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCOR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $95.22 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,518,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $49,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

