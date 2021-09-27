Jennison Associates LLC Has $83.49 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $83,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Five Below by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average is $195.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

