Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $92,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,022,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,392,000 after purchasing an additional 279,410 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $6,369,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

SRE opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

