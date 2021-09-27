Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 945,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $88,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $361,533,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $17,725,650. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.