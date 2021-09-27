Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $455,840.66 and approximately $71,427.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00123930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

