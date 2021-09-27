JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.38.

Incyte stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

