JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Shares of VIPS stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $46.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,255 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,395 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
