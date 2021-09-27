JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,255 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,395 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

