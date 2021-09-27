JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,894,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.98% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,831,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.11. 780,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,872,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.