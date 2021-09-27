JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $192.00 Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

