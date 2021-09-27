JustInvest LLC Acquires New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $5,114,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

