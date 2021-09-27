JustInvest LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

